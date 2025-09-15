Iran industry minister to visit Afghanistan for mining talks

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabak, will travel to Afghanistan to inspect the country’s mining and infrastructure capacities in exploration and extraction, responding to Afghan officials’ requests during previous joint meetings.

During his visit today, Atabak will tour the capabilities of Herat and meet with local authorities to discuss potential cooperation in mining and related technologies.

Afghan officials had previously expressed interest in leveraging Iran’s expertise in mineral exploration and extraction to enhance their own mining sector.

Herat, due to its proximity to Iran’s eastern border and its rich mineral resources, is considered a key region for potential technology transfer and bilateral cooperation in mining development.

MNA/6589577