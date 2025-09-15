  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2025, 9:24 AM

Iran voices readiness to help Afghanistan quake-hit people

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iran's health minister has announced the country's readiness to provide medical assistance to victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic earthquake in the friendly and brotherly country of Afghanistan, which caused significant human and financial losses in the country. On behalf of myself and my colleagues in the health ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I extend my deepest condolences to you and the noble people of Afghanistan and wish God Almighty patience for the bereaved families and health for the injured and victims," Iran's Health Minister wrote in a message to his Afghan counterpart after a deadly quake hit the country.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran announces its readiness for any cooperation and providing health and medical assistance to the affected people,  Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi added.

