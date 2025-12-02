Russia willing to manufacture mining machinery with Iran

Fort hat, the Russian companies had submitted proposals for joint projects to produce dump trucks, loaders, and excavators, though it did not identify the companies involved.

The private-sector firms from both countries have held several rounds of negotiations on the large-scale production of heavy mining equipment, Press TV reported.

The development comes as Russia increasingly turns to Iranian manufacturing and maintenance services amid Western sanctions that restrict its access to similar capabilities. Iran, also under US sanctions, has made significant progress in recent years in designing and producing equipment needed in its vast mining industry.

Iranian firms have already completed numerous projects to locally manufacture excavators, crushers, bulldozers, and other machinery. In August, an Iranian company unveiled the country’s first domestically produced 150-metric-ton dump truck, expected to support large iron and copper mining operations in the southeast. The National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) also announced last year that it had contracted engineering firm MAPNA to produce a 136-metric-ton dump truck.

Russia has also been a major customer of Iranian-made power plant equipment, including gas turbines, and has used Iranian aviation companies for aircraft maintenance.

MAPNA CEO Mohammad Olia' said Monday that Russia is particularly interested in the company’s gas turbine models, noting that Iranian turbines are well-received in the Russian market due to their quality and competitive pricing. He added that turbine exports to Russia will continue to form a significant part of MAPNA’s international business.

MNA