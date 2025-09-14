Iran's FM heads to Qatar for OIC emergency meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Doha on Sunday morning to participate in the emergency meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting, convened at Qatar’s request, will focus on the Israeli regime’s military aggression against the country. It is also set to pave the way for the Islamic-Arab summit scheduled for Monday.

President Masoud Pezeshkian will represent Iran at the leaders’ summit, joining other heads of state in deliberations on the crisis. President Pezeshkian previously made a two-day trip to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on October 3, 2024, for an official bilateral meeting and participation in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum.

The Israeli regime on Tuesday attacked a residential compound in Doha targeting Hamas’s leadership. Senior Hamas officials survived the attack, but five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed.

Hamas leaders were meeting to discuss a new US-proposed deal to end the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 64,803 people since October 2023. Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been a mediator in negotiations to end the war.

