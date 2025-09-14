  1. Politics
Sep 14, 2025, 7:41 PM

Iran FM Araghchi holds talks with counterparts in Doha

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with his Turkish and Pakistani counterparts in Qatari capital of Doha on Sunday.

Iran’s top diplomat held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the international conference in Doha earlier on Sunday. 

During the meeting, Iranian, Turkish and Pakistani foreign ministers discussed bilateral issues and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left for Doha on Sunday to attend the OIC foreign ministers’ emergency session on Israel’s military aggression.

The meeting, convened at Qatar’s request, will focus on the Israeli regime’s military aggression against the tiny Arab country. It is also set to pave the way for the Islamic-Arab summit scheduled for Monday.

President Masoud Pezeshkian will represent Iran at the leaders’ summit, joining other heads of state in deliberations on the crisis. President Pezeshkian previously made a two-day trip to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on October 3, 2024, for an official bilateral meeting and participation in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum.

The Israeli regime on Tuesday attacked a residential compound in Doha targeting Hamas’s leadership. Senior Hamas officials survived the attack, but five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed. 

