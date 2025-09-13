Iran FM warns of Israel’s expansionist plots in region

Speaking in an interview with the Arabi 21 news outlet, Abbas Araghchi stressed that Tehran calls on all Muslim countries to expand partnerships that serve their peoples and resist the Israeli regime’s policies, which he said are backed by the United States and several Western powers.

He emphasized that Muslim and West Asian states must act without delay to halt war, bloodshed, and the regime’s schemes in Palestine and the wider region. Referring to repeated Arab, Islamic, and international meetings on the Palestinian issue, the minister noted that such gatherings have yielded little. He argued that the Palestinian people do not need more words, but rather essential aid—food, medicine, and basic necessities—alongside an end to the injustices they face.

Araghchi also slammed the recent Israeli strikes against Hamas leaders in Qatar, describing them as reminiscent of the regime’s past assassinations and terrorist operations targeting Iranian scientists and politicians. He also compared the assaults to Israel’s earlier crimes against Palestinian and Lebanese resistance leaders over the past two years in Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, and other parts of the region. Such actions, he said, demonstrate that Israel disregards all red lines.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked war on Iran, assassinating senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Later, on September 9, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas headquarters in Doha in what was labeled an “assassination operation.” The attack killed several members of Hamas along with a Qatari security officer. However, the movement’s senior leaders—Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Meshal, and Zaher Jabarin—survived the assassination attempt.

Qatar has played a central role as mediator in negotiations between Hamas and Israel. Yet, on September 10, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened further assassination attempts against Hamas leaders in Qatar if Doha refused to expel the group’s officials.

Araghchi also cautioned against ongoing Israeli aggression in Syria and Lebanon, highlighting Tel Aviv’s new colonial project aimed at partitioning Syria and seizing additional territory, particularly in the south and the occupied Golan Heights.

The Iranian foreign minister concluded by calling on Arab, Muslim, and Asian nations to unite against Israel’s expansionist plans, which he said are part of its pursuit of the so-called “Greater Israel.”

MNA/