Sep 10, 2025, 6:40 PM

Hezbollah chief:

Resistance will never surrender, bow to Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stresses that Resistance will never surrender, bow to Israeli aggression, adding that backing the Resistance is best way to confront US-Israeli acts of aggression in the region.

 Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised speech on Wednesday on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) birth anniversary.

This item is being updated...

