Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised speech on Wednesday on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) birth anniversary.
This item is being updated...
TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stresses that Resistance will never surrender, bow to Israeli aggression, adding that backing the Resistance is best way to confront US-Israeli acts of aggression in the region.
