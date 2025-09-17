‘Israel’ will fall, for it is built on occupation, crime

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem has delivered a televised address on the first anniversary of the Israeli Pager massacre, saying that "‘Israel’ will fall, for it is built on occupation, injustice, and crime."

According to Al-Manar English website, Sheikh Naim Qassem said, "The wounded of the Pager stand as pioneers of insight, as the key to hope, and the very embodiment of eternal life in obedience to Almighty Allah."

"You are healing from your wounds and rising above them – and that, in itself, is the greatest victory," he said. 

"You are aligned with the most complete message, the message of Islam, with Mohammad and the family of Mohammad (peace be upon them), with the guardianship, with Imam Khomeini, and with the Leader, Imam Khamenei," the Hezbollah leader continued. 

"‘Israel’ will fall, for it is built on occupation, injustice, and crime," Sheikh Qassem said.

This item is being updated...

