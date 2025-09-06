Unity key to victory of Islamic nations over Zionist regime

Major General Mohammad Pakpour emphasized that solidarity, unity and amity among Muslims remain the most decisive factor in defeating the sinister plots of the enemies of Islam and achieving victory over arrogance and Zionist regime.

In a message issued on Saturday on the occasion of the auspicious birthday anniversary of Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and Unity Week, General Pakpour described the unity, solidarity, and cohesion of the Islamic Ummah as the most strategic factor in neutralizing the conspiracies and sinister plots of enemies of Islam, especially the United States and the illegitimate and evil Zionist regime.

Experience has shown that whenever Islamic societies have entered the field with a unified will and determination, the conspiracies of arrogance have failed and their plots have been turned "ineffective", he added.

He also warned of the current critical conditions in which enemies employ most modern media tools, psychological warfare, hybrid wars, cruel sanctions, and occupation to undermine the determination of Muslim nations.

Major General Pakpour stressed that Islamic unity, enhanced political and economic cooperation among Muslim nations, adding that strengthening the defense and military capabilities can create an Islamic deterrent power to defeat the other sinister front.

