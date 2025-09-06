Animosity towards Iran has yielded no results for Washington

Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, the IRGC Deputy Commander made the remarks in a ceremony in Mazandaran Province on Saturday, where he also said that the IRGC has focused on recruiting young personnel to produce new generations of guards in line with the goal of the continuation of the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

General Fadavi said that the United States started its enmity towards the Iranian revolutionaries just two days after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Kordestan Province on February 13, 1979.

"However, to this day, not only have they [Americans] not achieved success, but they have also failed many times," he said, adding that "This is because we have fulfilled our duties and God, based on His promise, has brought about the best outcome for the Iranian nation."

"God has guaranteed victory [to us]. This is the Quranic rule as the past 47 years have proven it," continued General Fadavi.

