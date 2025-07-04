Iran warns of “Crippling Plan” if Israel repeats its mistakes

His remarks came during a memorial service for the late IRGC commander, Lt. Gen. Hossein Salami, held Friday in Tehran.

Why it matters:

This is one of Iran’s clearest warnings following the 122-day Israeli-imposed war against Iran, and it signals that Tehran is not only prepared for retaliation—but has a specific, decisive operation ready. The comments also elevate the symbolic and strategic legacy of the late Gen. Salami, describing him as a model of battlefield leadership.

Mousavi emphasized that the plan was drawn up following the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s first directive after the onset of hostilities.

It was withheld due to a pause in the conflict, but he stated it remains ready for immediate use.

The statement reinforces Tehran’s messaging that future escalation will be met with forceful and unpredictable retaliation.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi: “If the Zionists repeat their mistake, the crippling plan will be executed—without a doubt.”

“Courage, firmness, and fearless frontline presence defined his way of life—qualities he upheld until his final breath.”

“He was unshakable before enemies, yet gentle and uplifting among friends and comrades.”

Addressing the people, he said: “You are a nation like no other. With unity and resolve, you forced the enemy to retreat and bend the knee.”

“Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, a seasoned and revolutionary commander familiar with diverse operational theaters, will carry the IRGC forward with even greater strength.”

MNA/