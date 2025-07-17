Iran Army, IRGC ready to strike enemy again if necessary

According to Mehr News Agency, on Thursday morning, Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, met with Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the IRGC.

During the meeting, Major General Pakpour emphasized the high morale of IRGC forces and said that the armed forces are in full coordination and readiness to repeat strikes against the enemy.

Honoring the memory of fallen commanders, he praised the heroic stance of the Iranian people during the recent 12-day war, calling popular resistance the greatest asset of the armed forces.

Pakpour declared that with the epic support of the people, the most complex war and sedition in Iran's history was neutralized.

The will and courage of the Iranian nation and its armed forces won the battle. We stand united. Iran has never been defeated by enemies, he added.

“In the final days of the war, the Zionists witnessed the promised hell with their own eyes,” Pakpor stressed.

“We will not let go of the aggressors. [If war resumes,] we will continue it from the exact point where it stopped,” He warned.

General Hatami, for his part, also honored the memory of fallen IRGC commanders—particularly Lieutenant General Salami—and praised their legacy in strengthening cooperation between the IRGC and the Army.

He stressed that the malicious Zionist regime is a threat to peace and security in the region and the world. It remains the enemy of Muslims and will target other countries in the region if given the chance.

The Army and IRGC, hand in hand as a divine army, will strive for the elevation of Iran’s flag and the security and power of the Islamic Iran, he concluded.

