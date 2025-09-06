West, NATO's most modern tech. used in anti-Iran 12-day war

Speaking in a gathering of commanders, military forces and pilots on Saturday he pointed to the resistance of the noble nation of Islamic Iran during the Israeli regime-imposed 12-day war and noted that Iran’s armed forces ranging from ground, defense, and air forces to the Basij and Revolutionary Guards Corps as well as all people from all walks of life were in the battlefield in the true sense of the word and fought and resisted against the aggressors with all their might so that Islamic Iran would remain proud in history forever.

Martyrs are the heroes of the Israeli imposed war against Iran who devoted their soul and body and defended the country with all their strength, General Hatami underlined.

The Army commander further pointed out that the enemy failed to achieve its goals during the 12-day imposed war, stressing that the enemy intended to completely destroy the nuclear capability of the Islamic Iran, but it was unable to do so, because nuclear capability is a localized science and technology and it is impossible to destroy it.

The Zionist enemy assassinated top Iranian commanders in order to disrupt the defense power of the country but Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with his wise leadership, immediately appointed new commanders in a matter of hours, causing the enemy to face defeat at the hands of the powerful Islamic Iran once again.

In the final days of the Israeli imposed war against Iran, the country’s military forces fired more powerful missiles that challenged the enemy's missile shield, General Hatami underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the strengthened unity and amity of people of the country shortly after the Zionist enemy attacked the country, adding that the enemy intended to disrupt the unity and amity among noble people of the country but it failed.

