US to receive more crushing response if renews aggression

We warn the foolish American president, who has plundered the interests and security of the American people for the survival of the evil Zionist regime, that if he repeats aggression against Iran, he will receive more crushing and regrettable responses that will serve as a lesson for history, Pakpour said.

The Armed Forces of Iran on Monday evening fired missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Powerful missiles were fired at the United States’ Al Udeid airbase in Qatar as part of Operation Harbinger of Conquest on Monday evening.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) said in a statement that the headquarters of the United States Air Forces Central Command, the United States’ largest strategic asset in West Asia, was being hit.

The I.R.G.C. said Iran’s message to the White House and its allies was clear: By relying on God the Almighty, and backed up by the Iranian people, the Islamic Republic of Iran would under no circumstances leave a violation of its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security unanswered.

