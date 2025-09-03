Number of foreign tourists witnesses upward trend: min.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he stated that Iran aims to attract 15 million foreign tourists by the end of the 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan.

According to scheduled plans, a 25 percent annual growth in tourist arrivals was expected, a target that was achieved by the end of the Iranian year 1403 (ended March 20, 2025), he noted.

The minister noted that for the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025), the projected growth was realized in the months of Farvardin and Ordibehesht (March–May), but the process was halted from Khordad to Mordad (June–August) due to the outbreak of Israeli imposed war against the country.

However, September has shown a positive trend in the tourist arrivals, he added.

Salehi Amiri emphasized that Iran is currently negotiating with various countries, prioritizing neighboring countries, Central Asia, and the Caucasus.

In the next phase, discussions with major Islamic countries such as Egypt and Indonesia are on the agenda, and in the future, countries including China, India, and Russia are targeted to achieve this year’s goals for attracting foreign tourists, he explained.

MNA