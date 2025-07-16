Iran among top 20 global tourism destinations

Iran has been listed among the world’s top 20 tourism destinations, according to a recent report by the World Tourism Organization.

This achievement highlights the maturity of Iran’s tourism policy making, the resilience of its tourism industry, and the opening of a new chapter for public diplomacy through the official "Visit Iran" website, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Anoushiravan Mohseni-Bandpei said on Wednesday.

Referring to the UN Tourism’s documented analyses, Mohseni-Bandpei said Iran has secured its position among the top 20 global destinations based on data before the 12-day imposed war with the Israeli regime during which Iran achieved the best regional performance in attracting international tourists, becoming a model of stability, attraction, and destination diversity.

The ranking not only reflects Iran’s existing tourism potential but also demonstrates smart policymaking, private-sector collaboration, infrastructure development, and the effective portrayal of Iran’s true image in the world.

He hoped that by overcoming recent challenges, Iran’s global tourism ranking can be restored.

MNA/IRNA