Iran, Egypt to begin tourist exchanges soon: Culture Minister

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Reza Salehi Amiri said, "The exchange of tourists between Iran and Egypt will begin in the near future."

He also said that the ministry has held meetings with the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the tourism cooperation between Iran and Egypt.

"We had a meeting with the Turkish Minister of Tourism to develop tourism relations. We send 3.5 million tourists to Türkiye, while they send about 1 million tourists to Iran, and we are seeking to create a balance in this regard," he also said.

MNA/