Sep 2, 2025, 4:11 PM

Israeli army kills 76 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said Monday that Israeli forces have martyred 76 Palestinian people in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, 63,633 people have become martyred as a result of the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the Strip has reached 160,914.

The ministry pointed out that bodies of 76 martyrs have also been transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours. 281 people have also been injured during this period.

In the new wave of attacks on Gaza, 11,502 people have been killed and 48,900 injured since March 18, 2025.

