Israeli army kills 41 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

The bodies of 41 people – including two recovered from earlier attacks – had been brought to hospitals in Gaza. Another 184 people were wounded, the ministry added.

These figures bring the number of people killed in Israeli attacks since the start of the war to 64,656, with 163,503 wounded.

In the new wave of attacks on Gaza, 12,098 people have been martyred and 51,462 injured since March 18, 2025.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

In the past 24 hours, 12 people were martyred and 30 others were injured in aid distribution centers, bringing the number of Palestinians who have been martyred in these centers to 2,456 martyrs and 17,861.

