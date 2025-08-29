Gaza death toll surpasses 63,000

At least 59 Palestinians, including 23 aid seekers, have been killed and 224 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in 24 hours, the ministry added.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed 63,025 Palestinians and injured 159,490 since October 7, 2023, the ministry added.

The total number of aid seekers killed since May 27, when Israel introduced a new aid distribution mechanism through the US-based GHF, has reached 2,203, with more than 16,228 injured, the statement said.

The ministry also recorded five deaths “due to famine and malnutrition” in the past 24 hours, including two children.

This brings the total number of hunger-related deaths to 322, including 121 children.

Israel’s full blockade of Gaza, in place since early March, has created catastrophic conditions for its 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease and the collapse of essential services.

