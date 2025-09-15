Israeli army kills 34 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 64,905 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, as three more people died of starvation in the enclave, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that 34 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 316 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 164,926 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added, Anadolu news agency reported.

The ministry also noted that three Palestinians were killed and over 47 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,497, with over 18,182 others wounded since May 27.

The ministry said that three more Palestinians died of malnutrition and starvation in the last 24 hours. This brought the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 425 people, including 145 children.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory’s 2.4 million population into famine.

Famine has been confirmed in northern Gaza, and is projected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Since IPC declared famine in Gaza, 147 people have starved to death, including 30 children, the ministry added.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 12,354 people and injured 52,885 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

