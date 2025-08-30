Israeli army kills 66 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 66 Palestinians were killed and scores injured Friday as Israel carried out airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, medical sources reported.

In the latest attack, five Palestinians were killed in an airstrike targeting a crowded house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The Israeli army detonated a booby-trapped robot in the Zarqa area in northeast of Gaza City and carried out raids on the Zeitoun and Sabra neighborhoods in southern Gaza City.

In one of the deadliest attacks of the day, nine Palestinians waiting for aid were shot and killed by Israeli fire—five near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, three in Rafah in the south, and one in the Kisufim area.

In Khan Younis, Israeli attacks killed three people, including a child struck by gunfire that hit tents sheltering displaced families in al-Mawasi and two others in an airstrike on a civilian gathering in the city center.

In Gaza City, two people, including a child, were killed by Israeli fire in al-Shati refugee camp and near al-Shafei Mosque in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

One person was killed and four others were wounded in a strike on the al-Ahli Club warehouse in Sheikh Radwan, while another strike hit an apartment in the Abu Rahma building near Hamam al-Samra.

A separate attack on the al-Bureij refugee camp killed one person and wounded several others.

In northern Gaza, Israeli strikes killed three people in Gaza City’s Zeitoun district and three others in a house in Jabalia al-Nazla.

Five family members died in an Israeli attack on their home in Tel al-Hawa, and four others were killed in a strike on a displacement tent in al-Sudaniya.

In central Gaza, Israeli airstrikes killed two people in a home in Deir al-Balah and three others in farmland east of the city.

In al-Bureij refugee camp, two people were killed in an Israeli strike on a home, and three others were shot while waiting for aid at the Netzarim corridor.

In southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, Israeli fire killed a child in displacement tents in al-Mawasi, while five others, including a woman, died in Israeli attacks on two nearby tents.

MA/PR