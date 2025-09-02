Iran pursuing Hirmand water share with Afghanistan

Speaking at his press briefing on Tuesday, Baghaei emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the responsible body for diplomatic affairs, and also the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, as the main responsible body in water affairs, are pursuing the water issue with neighboring Afghanistan seriously.

He pointed out that the water share issue is being followed up on either by the Iranian Embassy in Kabul or by any other channels to get its rights from the Hirmand River.

Earlier, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his administration will pursue the issue of Iran’s water rights from the Hirmand River shared by Afghanistan.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that his administration plans to hold talks with Afghanistan to uphold the water rights of Sistan and Baluchestan Province from the Helmand River, also known as Hirmand.

Iran's demands for this water right are based on the treaty reached in 1973 and detailed negotiations have been conducted at different levels in this regard. Iranian officials have always emphasized the correct implementation of the 1973 Hirmand River Treaty between Iran and Afghanistan.

MNA