Taliban acting FM to visit Tehran next week for talks

In addition to attending the meeting with Iranian officials, he is scheduled to hold separate talks on a range of issues of common interest between Kabul and Tehran.

Muttaqi visited Tehran on April 04, and held a meeting with Iran's new Assistant Minister and Director General for South Asian Affairs at the Foreign Ministry Mohammad Reza Bahrami.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, including Iran’s water share from the Hirmand River and cooperation in the field of returning Afghan refugees from Iran to Afghanistan, as well as the recent developments in the region.

The acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, for his part, emphasized that Afghanistan's relations with Iran are on trajectory growth, adding that the two countries have high potentials to expand their cooperation in all fields.

MNA