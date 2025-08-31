  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2025, 3:44 PM

Pres. Pezeshkian arrives in Chinese city of Tianjin

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Sunday.

President Pezeshkian arrived in the Chinese city of Tianjin to participate in the SCO meeting at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. The Iranian president arrived on Sunday evening at the local Chinese time. 

This item is being updated...

