Pres. Pezeshkian arrives in Chinese city of Tianjin

This item is being updated...
TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Sunday.
