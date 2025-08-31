  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2025, 12:47 PM

Leader emphasizes implementing Iran-China strategic agreement

Leader emphasizes implementing Iran-China strategic agreement

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Simultaneously with President Pezeshkian's visit to China, the X account of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized the necessity of implementing the strategic agreement between Iran and China.

"Iran and China, with an ancient history of civilization on both sides of Asia, have the power to create transformation in the regional and global scene. The implementation of all aspects of the strategic agreement paves this way," the Persian and Chinese account of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on X wrote on Sunday.

This message comes as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Massoud Pezeshkian departed for China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Sunday.

MNA/

News ID 235956
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News