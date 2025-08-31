Leader emphasizes implementing Iran-China strategic agreement

"Iran and China, with an ancient history of civilization on both sides of Asia, have the power to create transformation in the regional and global scene. The implementation of all aspects of the strategic agreement paves this way," the Persian and Chinese account of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on X wrote on Sunday.

This message comes as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Massoud Pezeshkian departed for China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Sunday.

MNA/