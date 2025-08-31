  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2025, 8:50 AM

Russia's Putin arrives in China for security summit

Russia's Putin arrives in China for security summit

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Sunday to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.


Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin on Sunday (August 31, 2025), Chinese and Russian state media reported, for a regional security summit that China hopes can counter Western influence in global affairs.

Footage from Russia’s TASS news agency showed Putin stepping onto a red carpet and being welcomed on the tarmac by senior city officials. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV described China-Russia relations as at their "best in history," calling them "the most stable, mature and strategically significant among major countries."

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host about 20 world leaders at the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, including Iranian President and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RHM/

News ID 235942
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News