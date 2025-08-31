Russia's Putin arrives in China for security summit



Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin on Sunday (August 31, 2025), Chinese and Russian state media reported, for a regional security summit that China hopes can counter Western influence in global affairs.

Footage from Russia’s TASS news agency showed Putin stepping onto a red carpet and being welcomed on the tarmac by senior city officials. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV described China-Russia relations as at their "best in history," calling them "the most stable, mature and strategically significant among major countries."

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host about 20 world leaders at the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, including Iranian President and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RHM/