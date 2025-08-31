Iran, Armenia on path to strengthening strategic relations

In line with the policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen relations with neighbors and maintain stability in the Caucasus region, Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met and held talks on Saturday with Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s National Security Council. The meeting, held in Tehran, focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in economic, political, security, and defense fields, reflecting the depth of friendly relations between the two countries.

Details of the meeting and positions of the parties

In this meeting, Ali Larijani, while expressing satisfaction with the current level of relations between Tehran and Yerevan, emphasized the importance of Armenia’s participation in completing the North–South Corridor. This corridor, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea, is not only considered a key economic project for Iran but will also play an important role in strengthening regional trade links. Larijani also declared Iran’s firm support for peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stressed the principled policy of the Islamic Republic in supporting the independence and empowerment of regional countries to achieve sustainable security. He stated that Iran opposes any geopolitical changes in the region that could harm Tehran–Yerevan relations.

On the other hand, Armen Grigoryan described the relations between the two countries as “unprecedented” and said that the purpose of his trip was to expand cooperation in all areas. He announced Armenia’s willingness to sign a comprehensive document on strategic relations with Iran in the near future and emphasized five key principles: national sovereignty, respect for territorial integrity, exercise of national judicial authority, inviolability of borders, and the principle of reciprocity. Grigoryan also declared Yerevan’s readiness to provide necessary assurances to the Islamic Republic of Iran to ensure that no harm would come to bilateral relations, stressing that Armenia opposes any geopolitical changes in the region. He noted that in peace agreements with Azerbaijan, Armenia’s exclusivity in security, military, and customs matters has been preserved.

This meeting took place after Larijani and Grigoryan had previously held a phone conversation earlier this month, during which they had emphasized the importance of strategic relations. The presence of Ali Bagheri Kani, the new Deputy for International Affairs of the Supreme National Security Council, in the meeting reflected the new Iranian government’s focus on active diplomacy in the region.

Analysis: The strategic importance of the meeting for Iran and the region

This meeting occurred against the backdrop of complex developments in the South Caucasus, where the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a key actor, has always emphasized maintaining the balance of power and preventing the interference of extra-regional powers. Completion of the North–South Corridor, which strengthens Iran’s position as a regional transit hub, could increase bilateral trade volume to over $3 billion and create new opportunities for the export of energy, agricultural products, and technology. This project not only secures Iran’s economic interests but also counters initiatives such as the Syunik transit corridor (managed by the United States), which could place Iran in a sensitive geopolitical position.

From a security perspective, Iran’s support for the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace, which has recently led to agreements mediated by the United States, shows Tehran’s pragmatic approach. Iran has consistently insisted on the non-alteration of borders and preservation of countries’ territorial integrity and is concerned that any geopolitical changes, such as the creation of transit routes under foreign control, could harm the security of Iran’s northern borders. In this regard, Armenia’s assurances of opposition to such changes can be seen as a diplomatic achievement for Iran and elevate Tehran–Yerevan relations to a strategic level.

Moreover, this meeting took place as Iran–Armenia relations are entering a new phase of cooperation. Recently, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Iran, in Yerevan, agreed to upgrade relations to a strategic level, while projects such as the construction of a second bridge over the Aras River and a third power transmission line are underway. These developments, along with Iran’s free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, provide Iran with vast economic opportunities.

President Pezeshkian's meeting with Armenia's top security official

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, who traveled to Tehran, also met and held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pezeshkian described his recent trip to Yerevan as fruitful and said constructive talks with Armenian officials had reduced Iran’s concerns about the presence of foreign forces in the Caucasus.

The Iranian president expressed satisfaction with the progress of the North–South Corridor project in cooperation with Armenia and described it as an important step toward economic and political convergence in the Eurasian Union.

Pezeshkian also emphasized a several-fold increase in trade exchanges, cooperation in the production of technological products (advanced technology, biotechnology, nanotechnology), and strengthening of joint investment.

He called for strengthening the friendly and strategic relations between Iran and Armenia so that no foreign power could disrupt them.

The Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council also described Pezeshkian’s trip to his country as valuable, emphasized the strategic nature of bilateral relations, and announced Armenia’s readiness to sign a comprehensive cooperation document and increase economic exchanges with the participation of Iranian companies.

Challenges and opportunities in the Caucasus

In recent years, the Caucasus region has witnessed multiple developments, including the Karabakh wars and the recent peace agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Iran, as a direct neighbor, has played an active role in mediation and emphasized international principles such as the inviolability of borders. Tehran’s main concern is initiatives such as the Syunik Corridor, which could provide Azerbaijan access to Nakhchivan without Iran’s oversight and result in Iran’s isolation from transit routes. Experts believe Iran must adopt a dual strategy: strengthening relations with Armenia to maintain access to the Black Sea while simultaneously managing relations with Azerbaijan to prevent tensions.

At the same time, the involvement of powers such as the United States in the region has pushed Iran toward more active diplomacy. Yesterday's meetings can be seen as a response to these challenges and reflect Iran’s commitment to regional stability without dependence on foreign powers.

In the end, Saturday meetings not only strengthen bilateral relations but, as part of Iran’s neighborhood policy, can contribute to lasting peace in the Caucasus. The Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on revolutionary principles and national interests, is ready to expand strategic cooperation with neighbors to ensure regional security and prosperity.

