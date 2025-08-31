Armenia sensitive to Iran’s red lines: Top security official

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia, met today with Dr. Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, President of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR), and discussed bilateral, regional, and international relations.

Grigoryan, expressing his pleasure in visiting Iran, stated that in the initialed peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, “The territorial integrity, national sovereignty, security and inviolability of borders, judicial jurisdiction, and the principle of reciprocity” have been emphasized.

He added, “Armenian forces will also carry out the border control and security of this communication route, and all infrastructure will be under the supervision of the Armenian government.”

The Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia said that his country is sensitive to Iran’s red lines.

Kharrazi also described the Caucasus region as very important and its issues as complex, stating, “We support independent countries and are ready to provide any assistance to Armenia, just as we have supported Armenia’s independence and sovereignty.”

The President of SCFR added, “We are pleased with your agreement with the Republic of Azerbaijan and are happy that Iran’s benevolent views have been considered in this agreement. However, regarding the participation of an American company in the communication route between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the details of the mentioned agreement must be clarified to precisely determine the conditions governing this route. Of course, it must be taken into consideration that Trump adheres to no rule, not even his own signature.”

Kharrazi emphasized, “Consultations between the two countries have to be continued in this regard.”

He also emphasized the importance of economic cooperation and construction of transportation corridors, particularly the North-South Corridor, for both countries and the region.

