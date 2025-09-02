Minsk Group officially dissolved

In a decision adopted on September 1 by consensus of all 57 participating states, the OSCE Ministerial Council endorsed the appeal, hailing it as a step towards lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

The Minsk Group was created in March 1992, at the height of the first Karabakh war, with a mandate to encourage a negotiated settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It was later co-chaired by Russia, the United States and France, though the 1994 armistice that froze the conflict for more than two decades was brokered by Russia alone. In subsequent years the group’s influence declined, as new wars and shifting geopolitics eroded its role in shaping outcomes.

MNA