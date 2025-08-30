Iran, Armenia stress maintaining regional peace, security

During his Tehran’s visit, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss bilateral cooperation in various fields and also implementation of the ongoing projects between the two countries.

Armenia’s top security official and Iran’s top diplomat emphasized the continued significance of bilateral contacts based on mutual respect and trust.

The two sides also stressed the need to maintain peace and security in the region and also discussed the latest developments in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, Grigoryan met and held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi on the visit to Tehran.

