Tehran to host 22nd Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission

Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a three-day official visit to boost economic relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Pakistan and Iran share close ties and have signed multiple agreements across sectors such as energy and trade, local Pakistani media previously reported.

Khan is expected to lead the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission and Business Forum during his Tehran’s visit.

“During the visit, [Khan] will lead the 22nd Session of the Pakistan–Iran Joint Economic Commission and co-chair the Pakistan–Iran Joint Business Forum. He is also scheduled to hold meetings with key Iranian ministers and senior officials to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation.”

Khan’s visit aims to give fresh momentum to economic and commercial ties between the two nations through the Joint Economic Commission and the Business Forum, the commerce ministry stated.

The meetings of the commission are held with the aim of developing and deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, commerce, investment, banking, energy, industry, transportation, infrastructure, as well as expanding social, cultural, and provincial interactions between the two countries.

