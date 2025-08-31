Iran, Armenia to ink comprehensive strategic partnership Doc.

At the end of an intensive visit to Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani, Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia, expressed satisfaction with his meetings with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that the comprehensive strategic partnership document between Iran and Armenia, which was discussed and negotiated during this visit, will be signed by the officials of the two countries in the near future.

At the closing session of Grigoryan’s one-day trip, Ali Larijani described the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership document between the two countries as necessary, vital, and a pillar for the discourse of peace in the region.

Grigoryan paid a visit to Tehran on Saturday, holding meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Ali Larijani, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary.

