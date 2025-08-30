Iran reiterates opposition to regional geopolitical changes

According to Mehr News Agency, Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met on Saturday morning with Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.

In the meeting, Larijani expressed Iran’s satisfaction with the level of economic, political, security, and defense relations with Armenia, emphasizing cooperation with the northern neighbor in completing the North-South Corridor and linking the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

Ali Larijani, while declaring Iran’s support for peace dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, elaborated on Iran’s theory of regional peace and stability, stating, "Iran has always supported the independence and strength of regional countries to ensure lasting security."

The Armenian official, for his part, described bilateral relations between the two countries as unprecedented and said that the purpose of his visit to Tehran was to expand ties in all dimensions. He added that Armenia seeks to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership document with Iran in the near future.

The Armenian Security Council Secretary, stressing five principles—national sovereignty, respect for territorial integrity, exercise of national judicial jurisdiction, inviolability of borders, and the principle of reciprocity—announced that Yerevan is ready to provide the necessary guarantees to the Islamic Republic to ensure that relations between Iran and Armenia will not be harmed, and underlined Armenia’s inherent opposition to regional geopolitical change.

Grigoryan also stressed that in the peace negotiations, the agreements clearly preserved Armenia’s exclusivity in security, military, and customs matters.

