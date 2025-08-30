  1. World
Aug 30, 2025, 5:50 PM

Yemeni gov. statement:

Yemeni PM, his ministers martyred in Israeli Thur. airstrike

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Yemeni government confirmed on Saturday the martyrdom of Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, the prime minister, and a number of his ministers in the Israeli regime's airstrikes on Thursday.

The Yemeni presidency confirmed in a statement on Saturday the martyrdom of the country's prime minister in the recent Israeli terrorist attack on Sanaa.

"The Israeli enemy targeted Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, the Prime Minister of the "Change and Construction" government, and several of his ministers during a routine workshop held to evaluate the government's one-year performance," the statement said.

"It is really sad to announce the martyrdom of Prime Minister  Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi and a number of government ministers last Thursday," it added.

"A number of ministers were injured in the Israeli enemy attack and are under intensive care," the Yemeni presidency said, declaring that the public services to people will no be affected by their assassination.

"We would like promise to our nation, the oppressed nation of Palestine, the Islamic Ummah, and all the freedom-seeking people in the world that we will remain steadfast in our original position in helping the residents of Gaza and continue this process. We continue to strengthen our armed forces and develop their capabilities to confront all challenges and dangers. The great nation of Yemen is present in all scenes," the statement concluded.

