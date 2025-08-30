Yemen issues stark warning to 'Israel' after PM assassination

"Our revenge is definite and cannot be postponed. Dark days await you. This will be the result of your government's treacherous and evil actions," al-Mashat said in a statement released on Saturday after the martyrdom of the Yemeni prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi and a number of his ministers in an Israeli airstrike was confirmed earlier in the day.

"You cannot break our will, because we are with God and we stand in His way. God gives us patience, strength, and stability. Threats and airstrikes do not frighten us. Martyrdom in the way of God is a source of honor for us, and His promise of victory is certain, because God never breaks His promise," the top Yemeni official also said.

Al-Mashat further declared that "Our position towards our brothers in Gaza is unalterable and will continue, no matter how big the challenges, until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted."

MNA/ISN1404060804982