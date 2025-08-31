Iran condemns Israeli strike killing Yemen’s prime minister

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the aggressive and terrorist act of the Zionist regime against Yemen, which led to the martyrdom of Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahwi, along with several accompanying ministers. The Ministry stressed the urgent need for serious action by the international community and Islamic countries to curb the lawlessness of this regime.

The brutal crime of the Zionist regime in carrying out military aggression against Yemen’s infrastructure and residential areas and the assassination of senior officials and innocent civilians is not only a clear example of a war crime and crime against humanity, but also a malicious act of revenge against a nation determined to fulfill its moral and humanitarian responsibility in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine without hesitation in sacrifice, the statement reads.

These terrorist attacks and the martyrdom of Yemeni officials will not undermine the determination of this free and courageous nation to defend its dignity and support the oppressed Palestinian people. Rather, they will only fuel growing hatred and anger among public opinion, especially in the Islamic world, against the Zionist regime and its supporters, particularly the United States, it added.

While offering condolences for the martyrdom of the Prime Minister, other senior Yemeni officials, and all citizens martyred during the Zionist regime’s military aggression, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized the responsibility of the United Nations and all its member states to take urgent action to halt the aggressions of the occupying regime and to hold its criminal leaders accountable. It also warned of the growing threats posed by the expansionism and organized terrorism of the Zionist regime against international peace and security.

Undoubtedly, the continued inaction of the UN Security Council regarding the Zionist regime’s military aggression against the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional countries, and its blatant violations of international law—especially human rights and humanitarian law—further erodes the legal norms and moral foundations of the international community, placing regional and global peace and security at unprecedented risk.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, recalling the legal and moral responsibility of all governments to act urgently to stop the genocide in Gaza and prevent the ongoing killing of Palestinians through military attacks as well as the starvation and thirst imposed on the oppressed people of Gaza, stressed the need to prosecute and punish the political and military leaders of the Zionist regime for committing heinous crimes.

MNA/6575182