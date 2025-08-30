Iran beats US 3-0 at 2025 FIVB Men’s U-21 World C'ship

Iran's national volleyball U21 team achieved its eighth consecutive victory in2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U-21 World Championship by defeating the United States.

Iran defeated the US in three straight sets 3-0 (25-21;25-20;25-20).

After the decisive win, Iran will play the defending champion Italy in the final match on Sunday.

Iran had defeated Kazakhstan, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Canada, Poland, Argentina and China in the competition to reach the final match against Italy.

The young Iranian players is led by their countryman Gholamreza Momenimoghadam.

KI