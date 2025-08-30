  1. Sports
Aug 30, 2025, 4:57 PM

Iran beats US 3-0 at 2025 FIVB Men’s U-21 World C'ship

Iran beats US 3-0 at 2025 FIVB Men’s U-21 World C'ship

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s U21 men’s volleyball team gained a 3-0 victory against the United States at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U-21 World Championship on Saturday.

Iran's national volleyball U21 team achieved its eighth consecutive victory in2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U-21 World Championship by defeating the United States.

Iran defeated the US in three straight sets 3-0 (25-21;25-20;25-20).

After the decisive win, Iran will play the defending champion Italy in the final match on Sunday.

Iran had defeated Kazakhstan, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Canada, Poland, Argentina and China in the competition to reach the final match against Italy.

The young Iranian players is led by their countryman Gholamreza Momenimoghadam. 

KI

News ID 235916
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News