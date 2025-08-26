Iran beat Poland at 2025 FIVB Men’s U-21 World Championship

Iran had previously defeated Kazakhstan, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and Canada in Pool B.

The young Persians advanced to Round of 16 as the first team.

The 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's U-21 World Championship is the 23rd edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U-21 World Championship, contested by the men's national teams under the age of 21 of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.

It is taking place in China from August 21 to 31, 2025.

Iran is the defending champion.

MNA/TSN