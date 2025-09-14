  1. Sports
Egypt upsets Iran at 2025 FIVB World Championship

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Egypt defeated Iran 3-1 (25-17, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20) in the opening match of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship on Sunday.

Ahmed Shafik led Egypt with 18 points, while Ali Hajipour collected 17 points for Iran.

Team Melli will play Tunisia and the Philippines on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Taking place in Manila, Philippines, 32 teams from across the world are competing for the coveted title, divided into eight pools of four teams, where the top two advance to the knockout stage.

The tournament continues in SM Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila through 28 September, when the final will determine whether Italy defend their crown or new champions will emerge.

