Aug 27, 2025, 11:47 AM

Iran edges Argentina at 2025 FIVB Men’s U-21 World chip

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s U21 men’s volleyball team advanced to the top eight of the World Championship after defeating Argentina 3–1 in the knockout stage on Wednesday.

According to Mehr News Agency, Iran’s U21 men’s volleyball team secured a decisive 3–1 victory over Argentina in the knockout stage of the FIVB Men’s U21 World Championship on Wednesday. Argentina had finished fourth in Group D, but Iran managed to overpower them to advance to the quarterfinals.

The set results were as follows:

First set: 25–22 for Argentina

Second set: 25–20 for Iran

Third set: 25–16 for Iran

Fourth set: 25–23 for Iran

Armin Ghelich-Niazi led the scoring with 18 points, becoming the top scorer of the match.

All participating teams will rest tomorrow before the quarterfinal round begins.

