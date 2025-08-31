  1. Sports
Iran crowned champions of 2025 FIVB U21 World

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Iran came from a set down to beat Italy 3-1 (15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14) in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship semifinals on Sunday.

Matin Hosseini led Iran with 18 points, while Tommaso Barotto scored 14 points for Italy.

Iran had defeated Italy 3-2 in the previous edition, according to Tehran Times. 

It was Iran’s ninth win in the competition as the young Persians had defeated Kazakhstan, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Canada, Poland, Argentina, China and the U.S. in the competition.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. defeated Czech Republic 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-18) in the bronze medal match.

The competition took place in Jiangmen, China from Aug. 21 to 31.

