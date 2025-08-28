Pezeshkian, Putin to attend Chinese Victory Day parade

Iranian and Russian presidents and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will attend a military parade in Beijing, marking the first public appearance of the two leaders alongside President Xi Jinping in a show of collective defiance amid Western pressure.

No Western leaders will be among the 26 foreign heads of state and government attending the parade next week with the exception of Robert Fico, prime minister of Slovakia, a European Union member state, according to the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Against the backdrop of China's growing military might during the "Victory Day" parade on September 3, the three leaders will project a major show of solidarity not just between China and the Global South, but also with sanctions-hit Russia, North Korea and Iran

North Korea, a formal treaty ally of China's, has been under United Nations Security Council sanctions since 2006 over its development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. Kim last visited China in January 2019.

MA/PR