China reliable partner for Iran, ties are strategic: pres.

He made the remarks in a briefing session of his upcoming visit to China, emphasizing that Iran is willing to establish serious and constructive cooperation with China with regard to advancing strategic initiative of that country i.e. “One Belt One Road”.

During the session, the most important aspects of relations and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China in various fields were discussed.

In addition to reviewing the latest status of the implementation of agreements and projects inked previously between the two countries, expert-level and specialized suggestions regarding solutions to accelerate implementation of bilateral agreements were reviewed.

The president termed the relations between Iran and China ‘strategic’, adding, “Given its key role in regional and international spheres, Iran is a reliable partner for China in various political, economic, and international arenas, especially in term of countering unilateralism.”

Referring to Iran’s regional and global geopolitical significance, Pezeshkian stressed that Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in serious and constructive cooperation with China, especially in the field of advancing that country's strategic initiative, namely "Belt and Road".

