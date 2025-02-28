Russia, China should uphold outcome of WWII: China FM

"Our countries are the main victors in the Second World War and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, and we should safeguard the outcome of the Second World War and historical truth, maintain global peace, and promote the development of our planet," the Chinese foreign minister noted, according to TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Security Council's press service reported that Russia's top security official arrived in Beijing to meet with China's leader Xi Jinping, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The parties are expected to discuss bilateral security issues, as well as international and regional problems.

