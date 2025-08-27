Iran FM sets condition on resuming nuclear talks with US

Iran is prepared to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States if Washington provides assurances against aggression, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, warning that military strikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities have failed to achieve their goals and will not succeed through talks either.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat in Jeddah, where he attended an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers on Gaza, Araghchi did not rule out the possibility of renewed confrontation with Israel.

“Anything is possible, and Tehran is prepared for all scenarios,” he said.

Araghchi said ties with Saudi Arabia have entered an “unprecedented phase of cooperation,” describing the Kingdom as a “major regional and Islamic power” alongside Iran.

Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat on the sidelines of the Jeddah meeting, Araghchi stressed that Tehran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs but voices its opinions like others. He said Hezbollah’s arsenal is an issue for the group and the Lebanese government, adding that “plans to disarm Hezbollah are entirely Israeli.”

Asked about recent comments by Iran’s defense minister on building military infrastructure abroad, Araghchi declined to elaborate, saying, “Any clarification must come from the defense minister himself.”

On threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian minister underlined that Tehran’s official policy is “absolutely clear” in seeking peace and stability in the vital Persian Gulf waterway. “Iran is a producer and exporter of oil, and its economy depends heavily on it. That is why it wants free navigation for everyone,” he said.

Araghchi spoke extensively on a wide range of regional issues.

Araghchi said people in Gaza need food, water and medicine rather than political declarations, urging Muslim countries to take practical steps in support of Palestinians.

Araghchi said the OIC meeting, which convened at the request of Iran, Palestine and Türkiye, produced “good statements and important decisions” but stressed that action on the ground was critical.

“I emphasized in my remarks that Islamic countries must take practical steps. Those that maintain ties with the Zionist entity should cut them and halt trade — that is a concrete move that can be made,” he said.

He added that Muslim states should unite in international forums and courts to condemn Israel. “It is only natural that more than 50 Islamic countries and over a billion Muslims, with their vast resources, can mobilize to support Gaza and Palestine,” Araghchi said.

Nuclear Talks with the US

Iran remains ready to enter “fair and balanced” negotiations over its nuclear program but will only engage in indirect talks with the United States if Washington guarantees it will not carry out military attacks during the process, Araghchi said.

He told Asharq Al-Awsat that Tehran is already holding discussions with the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to set out a new framework for negotiations.

“We are prepared for indirect talks with the United States, provided they reassure us there will be no military aggression during the talks,” Araghchi said.

“If they come to the table for fair negotiations built on mutual interests, that serves both sides. But if they believe they can achieve through negotiations what they failed to achieve through military strikes, then such talks will not happen.”

He added that Iran has never walked away from talks. “We were at the heart of negotiations when Israel attacked us and the United States joined in. That is why any future negotiations will not be like those in the past,” Araghchi said, stressing that Tehran’s stance on indirect talks with Washington “has not changed.”

Prepared for Any Scenario with Israel

Iran is prepared for any confrontation with Israel, Araghchi affirmed, warning that the outcome of the last conflict showed the futility of military action against Iran.

“Anything is possible, and we are ready for all circumstances,” Araghchi told Asharq Al-Awsat when asked about rising tensions and the prospect of a new clash with Israel.

“During the 12-day war, the Zionist entity and the United States failed to achieve any of their objectives, while Iran resisted heroically and responded to the aggression. We continued our missile strikes on Israel until the last moment, while they thought they could stop them in 48 hours.”

Araghchi said Israel eventually sought an unconditional ceasefire. “Since their request came without conditions, we accepted it. If they want to repeat the scenario, we are ready. The 12-day war proved that the military option is not a successful one - it is a failed one. That is why I doubt they will try again. But if they do, they will face a similar, even stronger, response,” he said.

Saudi and Regional Relations

Recent conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, as well as attacks on Iran, have convinced the region that Israel is the main threat, Araghchi said, adding that Tehran has stepped up efforts to build trust with Arab neighbors.

“I believe everyone now realizes that the entity threatening the whole region and seeking to keep it weak and divided is the Zionist entity,” Araghchi told Asharq Al-Awsat. He said regional states, without exception, stood by Iran and condemned both Israel and the US in the wake of the latest assault.

Araghchi noted that since Iran’s new government took office last year, he has worked to accelerate rapprochement with neighbors. “I personally met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman twice last year and also joined a meeting between him and Iran’s first vice president. Three meetings in one year are unprecedented in the history of relations between the two countries,” he said.

He added that Tehran had also revived contacts with other regional states, including Egypt and Jordan. “While diplomatic ties with Egypt are not yet at the highest level, I have had more phone calls and direct meetings with my Egyptian counterpart than with most other ministers in the region,” he said. Araghchi added that his talks showed regional governments now have greater confidence in Iran and share concerns about Israel’s threats.

Ties with Egypt

Araghchi said Tehran is in no hurry to formally raise its diplomatic relations with Cairo, though cooperation is ongoing and contacts are active.

“As with any two normal states, we have relations and cooperation, but formally upgrading diplomatic ties takes the right timing and we are not in a rush,” Araghchi told Asharq Al-Awsat.

He noted that both countries maintain “Interests Sections” in each other’s capitals, staffed by envoys with ambassadorial rank. “Just last night I had dinner with the Egyptian foreign minister, and we spoke for more than two hours,” he added.

Addressing sometimes conflicting messages from Iran, such as threats by some figures to close the Strait of Hormuz versus official calls for Persian Gulf stability, Araghchi said such remarks do not reflect government policy.

“These are not statements by officials of Iran but by ordinary individuals or journalists with no responsibility. Iranian society is open, and you can hear all kinds of views. If you watch Iranian television, you will see nightly debates between someone calling to close Hormuz and another rejecting it,” he said.

Araghchi stressed that Iran’s official position is “absolutely clear.”

“We call for peace and calm in the Persian Gulf. Like Saudi Arabia and other regional states, Iran is a producer and exporter of oil, and our economy depends heavily on it. It is natural that we want peace in the Persian Gulf, free navigation for everyone, and normal shipping,” he said.

Iran: Israel Sought to Ignite ‘Oil War’ in Persian Gulf During 12-Day Conflict

Israel tried to drag the region into an “oil war” by targeting Iran’s energy facilities during the recent 12-day conflict, but Tehran responded by striking Israeli sites while working to prevent the fighting from spilling into the Persian Gulf, Araghchi revealed.

“During the 12-day war, when Israel attacked our oil installations in Asaluyeh, we realized they wanted to pull the war into the Persian Gulf and ignite an ‘oil war,’” Araghchi told Asharq Al-Awsat. “We responded by hitting Israeli facilities and did our utmost to prevent the conflict from spreading to the Persian Gulf.”

He said Persian Gulf Arab states should focus on the risks posed by Israeli policies rather than Iran. “Their concern should be directed at Israel’s actions, which could lead to closing the Strait of Hormuz and dragging the war into the region - not at Iran,” Araghchi said.

Iranian Defense Minister’s Remarks

Araghchi declined to comment on recent statements by Iran’s defense minister about building military infrastructure abroad, saying any clarification should come from the defense minister himself.

When asked to explain the remarks, Araghchi smiled and said: “Do you really expect me to answer such a question?” He added: “If further clarification was necessary, it should have been provided by the defense minister.”

Iran Says it Does Not Intervene in Lebanon

Araghchi said Tehran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs but expresses its opinions like other states, stressing that any disarmament of Hezbollah is an entirely Israeli initiative.

“We do not intervene in Lebanon’s internal matters, but that does not prevent us from voicing our positions, just as all countries do,” Araghchi told Asharq Al-Awsat.

“Saudi Arabia, for example, expresses its views on Lebanon, which is not considered interference. True interference is occupying Lebanese territory or imposing strange plans to undermine Lebanon.”

Araghchi said Hezbollah itself and the Lebanese government are responsible for decisions regarding the group’s weapons. “Hezbollah has proposed a national dialogue to determine Lebanon’s security strategy with the participation of all components. We are confident of one truth: Israel wants all regional states weak, disarmed, scattered, and in conflict,” he said.

He cited Syria as an example, noting that Israel had seized more territory and destroyed military capabilities under the new government compared with Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

“This is the scenario Israel seeks to implement in Lebanon, and Hezbollah’s resistance thwarted it. While the resistance has suffered attacks and damage recently, they think it has weakened. That is why they want to disarm it. But disarming Hezbollah is 100% an Israeli plan. The decision belongs to Hezbollah, the Lebanese government, and the Lebanese themselves; we only express our opinion,” Araghchi said.

He added that other regional states should recognize this reality and not underestimate the risk of similar scenarios in their countries.

“Enemies tried to target Iran, but it resisted, and they regretted it. How did Iran resist? Not through diplomacy or talks with the US, but with its missiles. It is strength, not concession, that counters Israel. We advise regional states not to make concessions to Israel; the more they give, the more it expands and grows bold. Recent statements by Netanyahu confirm Israel’s ambitions across the region,” he said.

Iran Says Ready to Work with Saudi Arabia on Lebanon

Araghchi said Tehran is willing to cooperate with Riyadh on Lebanon, describing recent talks with his Saudi counterpart as constructive.

“I met with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah, and we had a good discussion on Lebanon,” Araghchi told Asharq Al-Awsat. “Yes, there are differences in viewpoints, but we spoke calmly and in a positive atmosphere. We are ready to continue this dialogue with the Saudi side until we reach a point that can help ease this file.”

“I have no doubt that Saudi Arabia wants to help the Lebanese people, and so do we. The tools and methods may differ, but I have every hope that we can reach common ground,” he said.

Iran Backs Syrian Unity, Opposes Partition

Iran supports the territorial unity of Syria and opposes any attempts to partition the country, Araghchi said, condemning Israeli strikes on Syrian territory as the result of “excessive concessions” to Israel.

“Our position on Syria is very clear: we support Syria’s unity and the preservation of its sovereignty and borders, and we reject any attempts to divide it,” Araghchi told Asharq Al-Awsat.

“We also want stability and calm in Syria. Experience shows that without stability, the country can become a haven for terrorist groups, which is against the interests of any regional state.”

Araghchi said Iran has had no contact so far with Syria’s new government. “We are not in a rush. Whenever the new government in Syria realizes that relations with Iran serve Syria’s interests - both the government’s and the people’s - we will consider it,” he added.

Iran Says Saudi Arabia a Major Regional Power, Stresses Cooperation for Stability

Araghchi described Saudi Arabia as a “major country in the region and the Islamic world,” saying stability and peace can only be achieved through cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia and Iran are both key poles in the region. Yes, there are differences and competition, but they should not become hostility,” Araghchi told Asharq Al-Awsat.

“The Saudi people are our religious brothers, and the Iranian people are your brothers and sisters. More than 80,000 Iranian pilgrims perform Hajj annually, and recently Umrah campaigns have started, with around 400,000 expected this year.”

He added that both countries share concerns for Islam, Muslim interests, and regional security.

“Cooperation serves bilateral relations, the region, and the Islamic world. Fortunately, new opportunities have opened in relations over recent years, especially last year. But economic ties have not yet been sufficiently developed, requiring more joint planning,” Araghchi said.

Highlighting people-to-people ties, he said: “We hope to see, in the near future, the same number of Saudi tourists visiting Iran as Iranians visiting Saudi Arabia. Iran’s nature, culture, history, and landmarks will offer them a rewarding experience and provide a firsthand view of Iran, away from the portrayal by Western media. A visitor’s first trip changes that perception entirely.”

Iran Hails ‘Strong, Excellent’ Saudi Stance During Recent Israel Tensions

Araghchi praised Saudi Arabia’s position during the recent confrontation between Iran and Israel, calling it “strong and excellent.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia took a very strong and excellent stance, whether in condemning Israeli and US attacks against Iran or in supporting Iran and the Iranian people,” Araghchi told Asharq Al-Awsat. “The same position was adopted by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, which we consider extremely valuable.”

Iran Sees Economic Opportunities for Saudi Investors, Highlights Trade Potential

Araghchi said boosting trade and investment with Saudi Arabia is a priority, noting that both countries could supply many of each other’s needs more efficiently.

“Many goods currently sourced from distant countries could come from Iran, which is nearby, and similarly, many of our needs can be met by Saudi Arabia,” Araghchi told Asharq Al-Awsat. “Trade between us and one regional country alone reaches around $30 billion, showing that even under sanctions, substantial exchange is possible.”

He highlighted opportunities for Saudi investors in Iran, particularly in oil, gas, and other industries. “Iran has about 100 million people, and its geographic location makes it a key corridor to Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe via the Indian Ocean and the Chabahar port,” Araghchi said.

Iranian FM Expresses Optimism About Regional Cooperation

Araghchi expressed cautious optimism about the future of the region, saying diplomacy remains hopeful even amid tensions.

“Diplomats are always optimistic,” Araghchi told Asharq Al-Awsat. “I believe that if cooperation is achieved among regional countries, especially between Iran and Saudi Arabia, we will see a region marked by stability and calm, flourishing with progress and development. I am doing everything I can to guide Iranian diplomacy toward this goal.”

