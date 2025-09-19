If needed, Pakistan to provide S Arabia with nuclear program

Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif’s comments underline the importance of the pact struck this week between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which have had military ties for decades, The Independent reported.

“Let me make one point clear about Pakistan’s nuclear capability: that capability was established long ago when we conducted tests. Since then, we have forces trained for the battlefield," Asif said.

“What we have, and the capabilities we possess, will be made available to (Saudi Arabia) according to this agreement,” he added.

The two countries signed a defense deal on Wednesday declaring that an attack on one nation would be an attack on both.

Asked if others could join the pact, the minister added, “I can say the door is not closed to others.”

Regarding the use of Pakistan's nuclear power under this agreement, he said, "All our powers are available under this agreement. But let me explain that since Pakistan became a nuclear state, no one has doubted our position as a responsible nuclear power. Pakistan's cooperation with nuclear inspections is different from Tel Aviv's aggression, which does not allow any inspections. This agreement is a framework for defense cooperation similar to NATO. If there is aggression against Pakistan or Saudi Arabia, we will take joint defense."

Earlier, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif signed a joint strategic defense agreement.

This agreement was concluded within the framework of "historical cooperation" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and in light of bonds of brotherhood, Islamic solidarity, and based on shared strategic interests and defense cooperation between the two countries.

MNA