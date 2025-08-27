Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by President Pezeshkian on Wednesday afternoon, the spokeswoman of the government said that "Today, Mr. [Foreign Minister Abbas] Araghchi presented a report on negotiations with three European countries in the meeting, and it was emphasized that contacts with Europe will continue."

Iran and the so-called E3 - the UK, Germany, and France - and also deputy chief of European foreign policy held a meeting yesterday in Geneva. After that, one of the Iranian negotiators said that the diplomacy and the negotiations with Europe will continue.

The European troika have threatened to trigger the snapback mechanism to restore the UN sanctions on Iran in accordance with the UN Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. However, Iran insists that the European trio have no right to do so because of their repeated violations of the nuclear deal, which is known as the JCPOA. The United States Donald Trump administration pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018, which was followed by the Europeans' participants' indifference towards Iran's grievances over the violations of the soul and text of the deal. Iran took some steps away from the deal and significantly increased uranium enrichment in protest.

Moreover, the US bombers bombarded the Iranian nuclear site in June as part of the Israeli regime's aggression on the country. The Israeli regime and the US called for a ceasefire after Iran's devestating response to their aggression.

Now the trio European states demand Iran resume talks with Washington and let the IAEA inspectors do their inspection on damaged nuclear sites or they will activate the trigger mechanism. But Tehran says the E3 basically is not entitled to trigger such a mechanism.

