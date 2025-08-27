Protests erupted in South Lebanon against US envoy visit

US special to Syria Barrack triggered outrage and calls for an apology in Lebanon after telling a group of local journalists to “act civilized,” according to Press TV.

“And I want to tell you something, the moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we’re gone. So, you want to know what’s happening? Act civilized, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem with what is happening in the region.” Barrack said on Tuesday after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut.

Lebanese state media said the US envoy cut short his visit to the south amid protests at two planned stops against US pressure to disarm the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

