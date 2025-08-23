  1. World
Aug 23, 2025, 10:12 PM

Russia claims capture of 2 Ukrainian settlements in Donetsk

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Russia said Saturday that its forces captured two Ukrainian settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the villages of Seredne and Kleban Byk came under Russian control following operations carried out by the Southern and Western groups of forces, Anadolu Agency reported. 

According to the statement, Russian aviation, drones, missile forces, and artillery struck a Ukrainian military-industrial complex facility, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign fighters in 143 areas.

In response to Ukrainian air attacks, the ministry claimed that Russian air defense systems shot down four guided aerial bombs and 160 drones over the past week.

Kyiv did not immediately comment on Russia’s claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

